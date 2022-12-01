good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 1, 2022
This oil painting by Hollister artist Dan Campos is part of the San Benito County Arts Council’s latest exhibit, Small Works. Photo: Dan Campos
Local Scene: Art show and giveaway

Hollister Animal Care and Services will host an adoption event from 8am-12pm on Dec. 3

By: Staff Report
Arts Council hosts art show and giveaway

The San Benito County Arts Council invites the community to Small Works: Art Show & Giveaway from 5-7:30pm on Dec. 2 at The Art Depot, 35 Fifth St., Suite D, located in the historic train depot in downtown Hollister. 

The event is an opportunity to meet local artists, win an original piece of art, and view the Arts Council’s newest exhibition.

The Small Works exhibition features original artworks, no larger than 7-by-9 inches, created and donated by more than 30 local artists and includes paintings, ceramics, jewelry, prints and more.

In addition to viewing the work, supporters and art lovers can win a piece of exhibition art by making a donation and selecting the artwork(s) of their choice. For every $5 donation, donors will be entered into a drawing to win one of their favorite pieces. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 5. Supporters can also view the art and enter the giveaway at the online exhibition page. 

To make other arrangements for in-person viewing, email [email protected]

The Small Works Exhibition & Art Giveaway is part of the Arts Council’s end of year Art of Giving campaign raising funds in support of arts programs for local youth. Other Art of Giving events include the Art of Eating: Pick-Up Dinner for the Arts, also taking place at the Art Depot on Dec. 2. All proceeds from these events will be used to support visual and performing arts focused arts in education programs serving students enrolled in Hollister, San Juan Bautista and Aromas schools.

For information, visit sanbenitoarts.org.

Adopt a pet Dec. 3

Hollister Animal Care and Services will host an adoption event from 8am-12pm on Dec. 3, at the Veterans Memorial Building. 

To show extra appreciation for those who have served or are serving in the armed forces, Animal Care and Services authorities will waive all adoption fees for veterans with a valid military ID, says a press release from the City of Hollister. 

Those who bring a donation of blankets, food, collars, leashes or treats for a shelter animal will receive a complimentary photograph with the Grinch and their pet, says the press release. 

The adoption event is open to the public. The Veterans Memorial Building is located at 649 San Benito Street. 

Oriana Chorale holiday concerts

The San Benito Oriana Chorale invites the community to their holiday concerts. The vocalists will be singing Christmas and Hanukkah songs, as well as the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

Concert dates are 7:30pm Dec. 14, 7:30pm Dec. 16 and 3pm Dec. 18. All concerts will take place at Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito Street in Hollister. 

Wreaths Across America

San Benito County community members and organizations will honor and remember fallen veterans Dec. 17 at Calvary Cemetery for the Wreath Across America ceremony. The event starts at 9am. Calvary Cemetery is located at 1100 Hillcrest Road in Hollister. 

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce and local sponsors have come together to acquire 650 wreaths that will be placed at veterans’ headstones at the Hollister cemetery, says an email newsletter from the chamber. Corporate sponsors who participated in the effort include Brent Redmond Transportation Inc., Central Ag Supply and John Smith Road Landfill. 

State warns of tax refund scammers

California residents should be aware of scammers targeting the state’s one-time payments aimed at reducing the effects of inflation, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Nov. 28. 

Residents should avoid giving their personal information or paying money in order to receive their payment, according to the attorney general’s office.

Payments also cannot be sped up and do not need to be activated if distributed in the form of a preloaded debit card. Payments are being distributed through Jan. 14, 2023, in the form of a direct deposit or a debit card.

“Unfortunately, there are some bad actors hoping to take advantage as Californians patiently wait for their direct deposit or prepaid debit card to arrive,” Bonta said. “Do not be fooled. Know what to expect and when, and take precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to a scam.”

Payments total between $200 and $350 per person, with amounts varying depending on household size and how many dependents are included on a person’s 2020 tax return. 

Information about how much eligible state residents should receive can be found at https://www.ftb.ca.gov/about-ftb/newsroom/middle-class-tax-refund/index.html.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

