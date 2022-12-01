Woodworth appointed as new Hollister City Clerk

The Hollister City Council recently appointed Jennifer Woodworth, MMC, as the new city clerk.

Woodworth is the former District Clerk for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which she joined in 2013, according to a press release posted to the City of Hollister’s website. Woodworth has also worked in the Sunnyvale City Attorney’s Office and for Santa Clara County Superior Court.

“As a City Clerk, Ms. Woodworth is committed to transparency and helping the public understand and access their local government,” says the press release.

Woodworth earned her Certified Municipal Clerk certification in 2013, Master Municipal Clerk certification in 2015 and Certified Professional Municipal Clerk certification in 2020, says the press release. She is active in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and City Clerks Association of California (CCAC), previously serving as the CCAC Region 14 Director and Northern California City Clerks Association Communications Chair.

She also trains at the California Master Municipal Clerk Academy and CCAC regional education workshops, says the city’s announcement. Woodworth is “passionate about training her fellow clerks and helping them continue their pursuit of lifelong learning and increasing their leadership skills.”

The new city clerk earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University in 2005.

The city council approved Woodworth’s appointment as city clerk at the Nov. 7 meeting, and she began her new position on Nov. 8.

Woodworth replaces former Hollister Interim City Clerk Bonnie Gawf. Gawf was appointed to fill in for former longtime City Clerk Christine Black, who was fired by the council in a closed session vote in June.

The city clerk is responsible for keeping legislative history for the city, such as retaining records of Hollister City Council decisions. Clerks also create meeting agendas, keep meeting minutes, process public record requests, post public notices, give oaths of office, accept claims and subpoenas, and more.