good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 1, 2022
Article Search
NewsBusinessLocal NewsFeatured

Woodworth appointed as new Hollister City Clerk

Council voted for new hire at Nov. 7 meeting

By: Staff Report
27
0

The Hollister City Council recently appointed Jennifer Woodworth, MMC, as the new city clerk.

Woodworth is the former District Clerk for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, which she joined in 2013, according to a press release posted to the City of Hollister’s website. Woodworth has also worked in the Sunnyvale City Attorney’s Office and for Santa Clara County Superior Court.

“As a City Clerk, Ms. Woodworth is committed to transparency and helping the public understand and access their local government,” says the press release. 

Woodworth earned her Certified Municipal Clerk certification in 2013, Master Municipal Clerk certification in 2015 and Certified Professional Municipal Clerk certification in 2020, says the press release. She is active in the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and City Clerks Association of California (CCAC), previously serving as the CCAC Region 14 Director and Northern California City Clerks Association Communications Chair. 

She also trains at the California Master Municipal Clerk Academy and CCAC regional education workshops, says the city’s announcement. Woodworth is “passionate about training her fellow clerks and helping them continue their pursuit of lifelong learning and increasing their leadership skills.”

The new city clerk earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Brigham Young University in 2005.

The city council approved Woodworth’s appointment as city clerk at the Nov. 7 meeting, and she began her new position on Nov. 8. 

Woodworth replaces former Hollister Interim City Clerk Bonnie Gawf. Gawf was appointed to fill in for former longtime City Clerk Christine Black, who was fired by the council in a closed session vote in June. 

The city clerk is responsible for keeping legislative history for the city, such as retaining records of Hollister City Council decisions. Clerks also create meeting agendas, keep meeting minutes, process public record requests, post public notices, give oaths of office, accept claims and subpoenas, and more.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway

Staff Report -
Arts Council hosts art show and giveaway The San Benito...
Local News

Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin

submitted -
Areli Munoz grew up admiring her father’s work ethic...
Business

Season of light

Staff Report -
Hollister and San Benito County kicked off the winter...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
275FollowersFollow
1,103FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Art show and giveaway

Father, daughter share work experience at R.O. Hardin