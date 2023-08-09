Letter: Hospital’s problems date back decades

The perspective I am about to share is purely my own, yet it is rooted in decades of personal and professional investment in Hollister.

As a lifelong resident, this town has been the backdrop to my family’s milestones—from the joyous birth of my children to their minor mishaps requiring medical attention at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital. My insights are not intended to undermine anyone, but instead represent an informed viewpoint, fostered through a comprehensive professional career in healthcare finance spanning several years. I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone associated with the hospital. My hope is for it to remain a beacon of health services for our community, ensuring that its dedicated staff continues to find fulfilling employment, thereby paving their way forward on the professional path they have envisioned for themselves.

Spanning an enriching 38 years of my professional journey, I have served in four diverse hospitals across the Central Coast and Bay Area. Each was confronted with unique challenges, ranging from operational struggles and financial pressures to meeting the ever-increasing demands of quality healthcare. Primarily operating from the executive level in finance departments, I’ve garnered first-hand experience and a nuanced understanding that allows me to offer an opinion on the issues plaguing HHMH.

Firstly, potential investors should view HHMH not as a sinking ship but as a gold mine of opportunities. Its strategic location within a bustling city and county, matched with a consistent influx of patients, promises considerable growth in the coming years. However, the current predicament can be traced back nearly two decades of questionable management and board oversight.

The past leadership, over time, inadvertently granted considerable power to the unions, positioning them to seize the upper hand repeatedly. This imbalance was achieved by ensuring that those negotiating on behalf of the hospital held affiliations with, or were sympathetic to, the unions’ demands. The scales tipped dangerously when the unions’ increasingly hefty compensation packages began to outpace the hospital’s ability to sustain those agreements. This unworkable business model, a product of years of mismanagement and fiscal irresponsibility, has led us to the precipice we stand at today.

Presently, the same unions that relentlessly advocated for unsustainable compensation structures are now on the brink of a truly seismic shift. They are likely to experience the stark difference between a nonprofit organization’s operations and a for-profit enterprise’s relentless pursuit of maximizing profits. Gone are the days of exorbitant overtime budgets and flexible schedules that transformed nursing into a lucrative profession.

However, this phase of turmoil is not terminal; there is light at the end of the tunnel. With the inevitable new hires accepting industry-standard compensation for the corresponding workload, stability will gradually return.

As we step into this new era, we must express gratitude to the prospective organization considering the acquisition of HHMH. The hope is that they will aim to provide the highest standard of care to our community, reminding us of the true essence of healthcare: service above self.

Louis Wilmington

Hollister