What really matters to the San Benito Health Care District Board is money. This board wants to sell our healthcare. The true picture looks back at the founding of our hospital.

Because of love for a granddaughter few if any hospitals could rest on this huge financial gift.

Back in 1907 at the dedication of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, T. S. Hawkins gave the ownership of the land, the building and equipment to the new board of the hospital in memory of his 9-year-old granddaughter, Hazel, because his broken heart would not heal.

He did not want others to experience profound suffering when a hospital and surgery could prevent such a catastrophe.

This historical fact brings into focus the actual issue.

T. S. Hawkins regarded his total donation for the single purpose of providing healthcare to all the citizens of San Benito County.

Dedication language states that no one should be left out and the doors would never close! Because of this unbelievably huge gift, T. S. Hawkins did not want the lack of money to ever be an issue.

Few communities could boast of such a beginning.

This history makes our present situation doubly painful. This present HHMH board wants to sell because a private buyer, Insight, offers $30 million worth of words.

Whereas on the other hand, our own San Benito County Board of Supervisors offers a sound 10-year financial plan plus an additional management JPA board of professional volunteers to fill gaps and continue the operation of this profitable hospital.

This hospital board refuses to cooperate.

This HHMH board continues to announce that our healthcare is for sale to the highest bidder. Our own board of supervisors emphasizes that healthcare is not for sale.

We can continue to operate our own hospital with a plan to continue success and be an operation that grows with the fastest growing county in the state.

People do not want to sell our hospital founded in the roots of our community.

Love for others shown by T. S Hawkins makes our hospital priceless.

Mary Zanger

Hollister