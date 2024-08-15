Join symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like minded board members, even if you don’t have experience with nonprofits. All you need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at http://southvalleysymphony.org/. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

Rock and enroll at Gavilan College

The community is invited to the Gavilan College fall 2024 Rock & Enroll Day from 3-7pm Aug. 16 at the Gavilan College Hollister Site, 365 Fourth Street.

At this event, Gavilan staff will be available to help with all enrollment steps and registration for free fall 2024 classes. Students will also enjoy free food and a DJ.

New students will receive assistance applying to Gavilan College, applying for financial aid, and registering for fall classes. College staff, peer mentors and counselors will be available on-site to walk through enrollment steps and answer questions. No reregistration is required for this event.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact the Counseling Support Office at 408.852.2895 or 408.848.4723.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister.

Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.