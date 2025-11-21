For years, San Benito County has prided itself on caring for its most vulnerable residents, especially our seniors. But today, that commitment is at risk—not because of a lack of need, not because of a lack of capable nonprofits ready to serve, but because the City of Hollister and the County of San Benito remain out of compliance with one of the most basic state planning requirements: an approved Housing Element.

This failure is no mere bureaucratic footnote. It has real and immediate consequences.

Because our jurisdictions have not adopted a state-approved Housing Element, they are ineligible to apply for critical Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. These dollars historically helped sustain essential programs like the senior lunch program and Meals on Wheels.

These programs aren’t luxuries. They are lifelines. They ensure that older adults (many living on fixed incomes, many homebound, many isolated) receive reliable, nutritious meals each week.

When compliance with state law determines eligibility for funding, and we knowingly remain out of compliance, we are effectively choosing to jeopardize these services.

The timing could not be worse. San Benito County is staring down a staggering $25 million budget deficit. That kind of financial pressure doesn’t just strain programs, it strains the county’s capacity to even apply for and manage grants during a moment when every dollar matters.

The combination is a perfect storm: we’re losing access to funding because of the Housing Element, and we may soon lack the staff to chase what limited funding remains.

Meanwhile, the organizations that deliver meals to seniors are expected to fill the gap. They’re expected to stretch dwindling local dollars, absorb rising food and fuel costs, and serve more people as the senior population continues to grow. That expectation is neither realistic nor fair.

Let’s be clear: fixing the Housing Element is not optional. It is urgent. And it is entirely within the control of local government.

The solution does not require new taxes, new ballot measures or years of planning. It requires doing the work that every other compliant city and county in California has already done: submitting and securing approval of a Housing Element that meets state law.

If Hollister and San Benito County want to keep federal dollars flowing into programs that our seniors depend on, they must act—and act now. The cost of inaction is paid by the people least able to shoulder it.

Until the budget is finalized and staffing impacts are clear, the future of these nutrition programs remains uncertain. But it shouldn’t be. Our seniors deserve stability. They deserve leadership that focuses on solutions, not excuses.

The community will be watching closely and waiting for local leaders to do what’s required to protect the programs that protect our elders.

Christina Ludovici

Director of Development, Martha’s Kitchen