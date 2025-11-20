The Rancho Maze Band and Colorguard proudly showcase their talent and dedication during their first parade performance of the season at the 2025 Veterans Day parade. The local middle school student performers paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of U.S. veterans through a spirited display of music, unity and school pride.

The ensemble, led by Band Director Adam Martinez and Assistant Director Diego Ochoa, along with Colorguard Director Mandy Redding and Assistant Directors Phoenix and Chloe Redding, spent the fall season preparing with focused rehearsals in music, choreography, teamwork and marching precision.

Their parade performance highlighted the band’s signature marching style enhanced by visually striking routines from the Colorguard.

This year’s Veterans Day Parade appearance continued an important tradition for Rancho Maze, providing students the opportunity to connect with the local community while representing their school with pride. Families, friends and supporters lined the parade route, cheering on the students and celebrating their hard work and accomplishments.

The Rancho Maze Band & Colorguard is a school-based non-profit organization which both flourishes and heavily relies on the support from thoughtful individuals like you! If you would like to help us champion young students and support the music programs they love, please consider making a donation—every dollar matters!

For more information, visit RanchoMazeBand.com.