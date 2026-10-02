Thank you for Joe Heller’s cartoon on the Opinion page of the Free Lance, Sept. 25. Wimpy put a smile on my face. Amazing how Popeye’s Wimpy can make the unendurable endurable.

Smiles also appeared on the faces of two candidates under the headline, “Three names on ballot for supervisor.”

Wimpy is interested in only one, who is an unusually dedicated candidate. Ignacio Velazquez was called away from his desk interrupting his work for the community. Undeterred by the recall, he continues to dedicate himself to regaining his supervisor seat.

The other candidates tout experience but only Ignacio can reply with accomplishments. His plan to repair our roads was approved by his fellow supervisors allowing repair and maintenance of all roads to continue.

His best accomplishment was saving farmland from housing. He stopped developers from building 2,000 houses along Buena Vista and Fairview Roads. That angered developers. Angry developers paid for signature gatherers to put the issue on the ballot.

Developers and money won the recall to remove Ignacio from his duly elected supervisor position.

Ignacio Velasquez amazes me because he is determined to serve the community and not be discouraged by the unimaginable hostility of those who want housing to plaster over nature. Housing can never replace our No. 1 agricultural economy.

Any commuter can drive either gateway of Highway 25 or Highway 156 to see our valley floor of greenery mothered by our water source of cuddling hills. This will never be the place for an IBM, Varian or Lockheed.

Our growth needs good management; therefore, Ignacio Velazquez needs to be put right back into his position as Supervisor of District 5. He is truly an unusual man who can get a job accomplished without the fanfare unbelievably similar to Wimpy.

Mary Zanger

Hollister