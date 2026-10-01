Paid signature gatherers from places like Modesto, Oakland, Wyoming and Tennessee are invading our neighborhoods telling voters blatant lies while trying to trick them into signing a recall petition.

This is truly an attack on our community.

Here are just some examples of the absurd statements they’ve been making to local residents and me—when they asked me if I wanted to sign it myself, not knowing I was the person they were supposedly trying to recall.

• False: The recall is funded by the sheriff’s office, which can’t legally do such a thing.

• False: The recall is organized by Registrar Francisco Diaz, who can’t legally do such a thing.

• False: I am responsible for San Juan’s outrageously high water rates, even though I have no jurisdiction over San Juan Bautista city issues.

• False: I am responsible for high gas prices, which speaks for itself.

• False: I am stealing money, as I would be in jail if this were true.

• False: I’m causing the sewer to smell on the west side of Hollister, even though I have no jurisdiction over the sewer plant as a supervisor.

• False: This petition is to support the slow-growth initiative, which is just outright deceit.

• False: I slashed the sheriff’s office budget, even though I’ve supported multimillion-dollar increases to the sheriff’s budget, proposed major pay hikes for jail officers and pushed forward the recent bonus package for deputies to address the staffing shortage.

• False: I am responsible for Highway 25 being congested. This one even makes me laugh. By the way, I haven’t supported a single housing project since joining the board in 2021.

The reality is I’ve followed through on every commitment I made when I ran for supervisor in 2020 and 2024. This is why developers want me out, because I’m a roadblock to them getting their way as usual. They know I ask tough questions and won’t pander to any special interests.

As for the signature gatherers from out of the area, it is a serious crime to mislead the public about the reason for a recall or who is funding it. This is an outrageous abuse of the recall process. Residents deserve to know this is a desperate, deceitful effort by developers and there is nothing grassroots about it.

This recall’s top funder is Victor Gomez, who is the paid lobbyist for numerous local developments, including a Battery Storage Plant near the Hollister Airport. He and other developers want me out of the way so they can get their controversial projects approved.

I have repeatedly stated on the record I won’t support battery storage plants anywhere near neighborhoods, schools or people. There are many millions of dollars on the line for the battery plant developer and other developers, so spending $50,000 on paid signature gatherers is a drop in the bucket for them.

Incidentally or not, this aggressive signature gathering push comes right after I led the way in putting a halt to the latest irresponsible housing development off Fairview Road. I have consistently opposed the Lee subdivision (191 homes) and convinced other supervisors his plan for affordable housing was inadequate—because it didn’t actually require any affordable housing.

I have been a leader in the wakeup call for our community to stop allowing developers to dictate our future.

This is all the absolute truth. If you don’t believe me, please don’t believe the people being paid $20 a signature who will say anything to get you to sign.

Lastly, adding insult to injury, this special interest-driven recall would cost taxpayers more than $100,000 if it goes to the ballot for a special election in the spring. And if successful, the next election to choose a replacement would be in 2028, when I am up for reelection.

Call me at 831.207.9279 to talk about local issues anytime. I’m always accessible, always available, and always driven to make decisions based on your viewpoints.

Kollin Kosmicki

San Benito County Supervisor