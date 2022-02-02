good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 2, 2022
Letter: Local Democrats create youth position

By: Jeanie Wallace
The San Benito County Democratic Central Committee (which represents registered Democrats throughout the county) has created a position for a youth  member—someone between the ages of 16 and 25. 

This step has been taken because young people have an interest in the direction and future of our country, state and county, and we believe they should also have a seat at the table where political discussions are being held, priorities are being decided, and decisions are being made. Issues such as climate change, racial and gender equity, education and healthcare are among those which have  serious consequences for the future of today’s youth, and getting involved early on is the best way to effect change. 

We especially want to provide an opportunity for any local youth interested in a career in politics or activism to gain experience and make connections. The new youth member will bring a youth perspective to the table, and serve as a liaison to young Democrats residing within the county and their organizations operating within the county. 

We also want to invite young Democrats who might  want to get involved without becoming a central committee member to attend  our meetings, or to reach out if they’d like assistance forming a Young Dems club at school or in the community.  

SBCDCC meetings are the first Thursday of every month, starting at 6pm. For the  time being, meetings are via Zoom; interested youth should email [email protected] for the link.  

Our democracy rests in the hands of the people, and its future rests in the hands  of our youth. 

Jeanie Wallace

San Benito County Democratic Central Committee

