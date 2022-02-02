Letter: Remember the lessons of the pandemic

Re: California & Dan Walters 1/21 & 1/28/ 22

It seems that Dan Walters answers his own question. The voters have spoken. I think that is what democracy is about!

Thinking that the voters may not want undocumented workers to benefit from free healthcare, this writer highlighted his misjudgment. It seems that we need to remember the lessons this pandemic has taught us. The unvaccinated prevent good health. Similarly the unhealthy become reservoirs of illness and also reservoirs of expense for employers and taxpayers.

The reality proven by data is that healthcare for all actually is cheaper than private insurance, insures healthier communities and thus saves money for everyone while promoting good health for all.

In other words, healthcare for all is good for the California economy. No wonder Gov. Newsom promotes it.

Same could be noted for schools. Californians recognize that good schools provide skilled workers and dedicated professionals. Good schools mean more agriculture grown and harvested, more products manufactured, more businesses operating, and more healthcare workers. Therefore, tax generated funds providing good schools become another source promoting the California economy.

Another source of recent data and reporting is the fact that resource investing in poorer communities reduces crime. Opportunities like job skills and training, plus healthcare and good schools actually reduces the incidence of crime.

The slogan, Tough on Crime, may work with the few but the facts remain that communities thrive with investment and function better at reducing crime when people can just live rather than waste away locked up at great taxpayer expense.

Therefore, Newsom’s plan to shut down older prisons and reduce overcrowding makes sense. Community investment reduces crime, reduces taxes and further promotes the California economy.

Alas, the burden of drought and wildfires could be as well controlled.

Mary Zanger

Hollister