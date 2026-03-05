I am writing to note a meaningful moment of transition at Gavilan College. As the campus prepares for major construction, one of its longstanding landmarks—the library—is scheduled to be demolished, closing a chapter that has served generations of students and community members as a center for learning, creativity and connection.

In recognition of the library’s legacy, Gavilan College will host its final art exhibition in the library gallery on March 27, from 5:30-6pm. This brief but symbolic event offers the community an opportunity to gather in the space one last time and reflect on the artistic work that has been fostered there over the years.

My father, Craig Simmons—Gavilan College alumnus and a featured artist in this exhibition—is among those whose work will be shown. We hope the Gilroy Dispatch might consider covering this milestone and highlighting the artists and artwork featured in this closing exhibition.

It is a rare moment when place, memory and creative expression converge, and the community would value seeing this chapter documented and shared.

Adrea Simmons

Gilroy

The Gavilan library is located on the main Gavilan College campus at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd., Gilroy.