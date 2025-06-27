Re: Hundreds protest on No Kings Day, Free Lance, June 20, 2025

Never before have I seen such enthusiasm before carrying out a protest or rally. People arrived with a mission to accomplish. Many arrived before noon and remained well into the late afternoon celebrating the first “Fourth of July.”

This happened last Saturday, also known as “No King’s Day.” Some estimate 300 motivated individuals who waved their signs into the swelling current flowing around the intersection at Nash/Tres Pinos, McCray, Sunnyslope and Pinnacles National Park/ Highway 25, providing the appearance of a water confluence with cars replacing a graceful river.

Sign holders raised life into their artistry, marching along to the tune of their inner drummer as they streamed across streets with one eye on traffic and the other focused on the green light.

Each dedicated person seemed determined to spurt for the most visibility and for the most eyeballs and the best corner.

Commanding the megaphone from the center of the largest group sat a bemedaled Vietnam veteran. Many chose to stand with this brave man regardless of the ear-splitting call of “Hell no he must go.”

Young people holding signs and younger people accompanied parents effortlessly trickled through and around this man on wheels.

Nurses manned a signup table gathering signatures protesting cuts in Medicaid and Medi-Cal. Many teachers objected to cuts in education.

A majority of signs concerned immigration such as: “ICE Go Home” and “Melt ICE.”

Everyone demonstrated support for our farmworkers who have lived here harvesting our crops and paying taxes for 20 years with no path to citizenship.

Most signs highlighted “No Kings” and “No Kings since 1776” and the real Fourth of July.

Mary Zanger

Hollister