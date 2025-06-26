The following Hollister residents graduated from Stanislaus State’s Class of 2025, during commencement ceremonies held May 27-30: Ema Alfaro, bachelor of arts in sociology; Anessa Ocampo, master of social work. 

“Commencement is a time of immense pride, not only for our graduates but for everyone who has walked alongside them on their journey,” said Stanislaus State President Britt Rios-Ellis. “The Class of 2025 represents the promise of a brighter future—one shaped by knowledge, perseverance and a deep commitment to uplifting our communities.

“We are incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited to see how they will lead, inspire and contribute—here in the Central Valley and beyond.”

