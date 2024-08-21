Reading the argument against Measure A, I was taken aback by one claim in particular: “These outside groups hope voters don’t read all 31 pages of Measure A. But WE have.”

Ridiculous. All I’ve ever heard from anybody supporting Measure A is the importance of reading it. But I’ve never once seen an opponent offer a link to the Measure A text on social media.

The official document for Measure A, also known as the “Empower Voters to Make Land Use Decisions” initiative has been around for months, yet only its supporters provide the link to Measure A.

Let’s make one thing abundantly clear: Only one side wants you to read the Measure A text, and that’s the “YES” side. The Campaign to Protect San Benito and its allies want you to read Measure A. We encourage it! Go right ahead and read it. We hope you do.

The opponent(s) who wrote the argument against Measure A lied to you. The Neighbors to Preserve San Benito lied to you. They hid the truth two years ago, and now they want you to believe that the Campaign to Protect San Benito will do the same. Do not fall for it.

The Neighbors to Preserve San Benito have and will continue to lie and confuse the voters to win by any means necessary. The Campaign to Protect San Benito is about protecting our community. The folks with a hawk as their logo are our friends, our defenders.

Know this: the president of the Neighbors to Preserve San Benito is the paid spokesman for Strada Verde, which is owned and operated by corporate developers. It’s true. I have documented proof for all of my claims.

But the one thing I’ll never know is why anybody would

associate themselves with this proxy group.

Joseph Howard

Hollister