Nonprofit receives grant for children’s services

The independent nonprofit Partnership for Children, which increases access to medical care for children with serious illnesses and supports their families, has been awarded a $10,000 Program Project Grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

With the grant, PFC plans to serve 12-17 children living with serious illnesses ages birth through 21 years and their families in San Benito County over the grant period, says a press release from Partnership for Children.

All of the services offered by PFC are free of charge. PFC has three service-delivery programs providing critical safety-net services: transportation to medical care, financial assistance and family practical support.

The expected outcomes are families of children with life-threatening conditions have transportation to medical care, maintain stable housing through financial assistance for basic living expenses such as rent and utilities, maintain access to a sufficient supply of diapers for their child keeping them clean, dry and healthy, and are provided with a car seat that is appropriate for their age, weight and medical condition, to maintain the safety of the child while traveling, says the press release.

“PFC is the only organization providing these critical direct services to children living with serious illness in San Benito County since 2007,” said Jennifer Ramirez, Executive Director of PFC. “These programs and services are critical to ensuring that children living with serious illness have access to medical care and their families are supported.”

Fundraising concert is Sept. 14 at Gavilan Theater

Gilroy Foundation presents its annual fundraiser, “Illuminate the Night” Candlelight Concert, at Gavilan College Theater Sept. 14.

The evening, set on the foothill campus of Gavilan College, begins at 5pm and will feature a candlelight concert with performances by the Mitchell James Band, the South Valley Suzuki String Academy String Quartet and the Gilroy High School Chamber Singers, according to the Gilroy Foundation.

The evening kicks off with a silent auction, wine and beer tastings from local wineries and tap rooms, and delicious appetizers provided by Kneaded Bakery & Catering, followed by a live auction and the candlelight concert.

Tickets purchased before Aug. 14 are $100, and tickets purchased after Aug. 14 are $125. Tickets are available at https://gilroyfoundation.ticketspice.com/illuminate-the-night.

Funds from the event will help support the grants and scholarships programs of Gilroy Foundation, a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life in Gilroy through philanthropic leadership and community partnerships.

Since its establishment in 1980, Gilroy Foundation has proudly bestowed more than $18.5 million in grants and scholarships, making a specific impact on the lives of countless individuals, says a press release from the foundation.

Join symphony board

The nonprofit South Valley Symphony is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of directors. Applicants should have a strong interest in helping to shape the symphony’s activities in coming years and becoming a part of the organization’s long standing traditions.

The board is seeking directors who care about music and are interested in collaborating with like minded board members, even if you don’t have experience with nonprofits. All you need is a willingness to help out, the board said in a recent announcement.

Volunteers should be willing to serve at least two years on the board, and participate in regular monthly board meetings—in person or online via Zoom. Board meetings last about two hours each.

For more information, visit the South Valley Symphony’s website at http://southvalleysymphony.org/. Email [email protected] to ask about serving on the board of directors.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister.

Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.