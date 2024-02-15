Ireta earns academic honors

Daniel Ireta, of Hollister, was named to the Honor List for the fall 2023 semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Among 3,995 students, a total of 1,227 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average, while 2,768 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.

Recruitment begins for Civil Grand Jury

San Benito County Superior Court Presiding Judge J. Omar Rodriguez is seeking community-oriented individuals to submit applications for participation in the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury.

A press release from the court says the Civil Grand Jury is “an essential element of the judicial system committed to ensuring transparency and holding local governance accountable.”

The Civil Grand Jury is an official judicial body with independent authority that does not answer to administrators or legislators. Its principal purpose is to protect the public interest.

Appointment to the Civil Grand Jury provides citizens a means to participate in the affairs of the local governments, says the press release. The Civil Grand Jury is an investigatory watchdog body created to ensure that the best interests of all citizens of the county are being served by local government.

Additionally, the Civil Grand Jury is tasked with evaluating the conditions of jails and juvenile detention facilities.

Tim Newman, San Benito’s current Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes the unique opportunity for citizens to contribute to their community by serving on the Civil Grand Jury.

“The Civil Grand Jury is a wonderful way to serve your local community,” Newman said. “The people who serve on the jury truly enjoy the experience and often volunteer to serve a second term. I would encourage anyone who is interested in becoming a grand juror to take the opportunity to apply.”

To be eligible, applicants must be 18 years of age or older,U.S. citizens, and residents of San Benito County. Those selected for Civil Grand Jury service must make a time commitment of an average of 20-25 hours per week for a period of one fiscal year. The term of the 2024-25 Civil Grand Jury will begin on July 1, 2024,, and end on June 30, 2025.

Prospective applicants can access the 2024-25 application and the court’s Civil Grand Jury information near the front clerks at the courthouse in downtown Hollister, or online at: https://www.sanbenito.courts.ca.gov/civil-grand-jury.

For additional information, contact Margaret Jones-Ryan, Chief of Court Resources, for the Civil Grand Jury, at [email protected].

Applications should be submitted by April 29, 2024.

Bike blessing

The Top Hatters Motorcycle Club’s 31st annual Bike Blessing will take place 11am-1pm March 24 in Hollister. Motorcyclists are asked to check in at Hollister PowerSports at 411 San Felipe Road, then gather at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for the blessing.

Participants who want to partake in a meal and receive a run pin are asked to pay a $20 fee.

Each year, the Top Hatters Bike Blessing brings more than 1,000 bikers into Hollister on Palm Sunday, from all over the Central Coast.