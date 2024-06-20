I humbly apologize for a final line of the letter in last week’s paper (Hollister Free Lance, June 13) that missed the mark.

Team A (HHMH Board) and Team B (Board of Supervisors) may have finished a game but my omission stumbled and fell. Rather than pride, this reference concerns the gesture of togetherness that happens at the conclusion of most sporting events.

Both teams line facing each other, then mesh a greeting of hand shaking and hugs, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship. I hope this scene of mutual cooperation embeds itself in both boards—that of the hospital and that of the supervisors, so that we all work together to keep and maintain our HHMH in the hands of our community.

Mary Zanger

Hollister