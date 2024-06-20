Locals graduate

Claire Cagnacci, of Hollister, and Lauren Dean, of San Juan Bautista, were awarded degrees from the University of Alabama at recent spring commencement ceremonies.

Cagnacci received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences. Dean received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences.

Earthquake shakes South Bay

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Santa Clara County on June 15, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was recorded at 11:29pm.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 9 miles north of Morgan Hill and 26 miles east-southeast of San Jose with a depth of about 3 kilometers, or just under 2 miles.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

Cool in the parks

Water features at Valley View and McCarthy Parks in Hollister are now operational every day from 11am-7pm, through Sept. 29.

San Benito County’s 150th

Celebrate San Benito County’s sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary on July 27 at the San Benito Historical park. The party includes live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and activities for the whole family.

The celebration takes place from 10am-6pm. The Historical park is located at 8300 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

Summer Fun in Aromas

Twice a year Aromas Hills Artisans share their love of the arts by offering to the public a Summer Fun Workshop. The next one will take place 2-4:30pm July 27, as local mural artist Joyce Oroz will demonstrate two new painting techniques at Aromas Grill, 304 Carpenteria Road.

No previous painting experience is required and all materials will be supplied. “Poppies” are the subject and the first drink is free. The coast is $55 per person. Call 831.291.6719 to reserve a spot.

Fundraiser supports therapeutic riding

One Step Closer’s 2024 fundraiser gala will take place 5-9pm June 23 at Coyote Ranch Event Center, featuring line dancing instruction, live auction, BBQ dinner, raffle, open bar and more.

Line dancing lessons will be taught by Janet Goddard, to live music by the Country Cougars. Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner will be the auctioneer for the live auction items.

The fundraiser supports all programs at One Step Closer Therapeutic Riding, a Morgan Hill based nonprofit that offers adaptive horseback riding and equine-assisted therapy to people with disabilities and U.S. military veterans.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the June 23 gala, visit https://tinyurl.com/4ces7ck4.

San Benito County Rodeo

The San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo runs June 28-30 at the fairgrounds, 9000 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos.

For information and tickets, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

Hollister Concerts

This year’s Hollister Concerts series honors musical legends with top-tier tribute bands, and it opens up sponsorship opportunities for local businesses looking to boost their visibility and connect with the community.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

• July 13: Faithful, Pearl Jam Tribute, and 40 Ounces to Freedom, a Sublime Tribute

• Aug. 3: 24K Magic, Bruno Mars Tribute, and Maroon Vibes, Maroon 5 Tribute

• Aug. 24: The Long Run, Eagles Tribute, and Ronstadt Revival, Linda Ronstadt Tribute

• Sept. 14: Bonfire, ACDC Tribute, and Hurricane, Scorpions Tribute

The concerts take place at Guerra Cellars Winery, Pepper Tree Ranch, 500 John Smith Road in Hollister. Doors open at 5pm each night, with the show going from 6:30-9:30pm.

For more details, visit www.hollisterconcerts.com or contact Guerra Cellars Winery.

Fourth of July Kiddie Parade

Hollister Recreation’s Fourth of July Kiddie Parade returns.

The parade line up/check in starts at 9:30am July 4 on San Benito Street in front of the Veterans Memorial Building. Parade begins at 10am.

Decorate your bikes, trikes, wagons and scooters and join the fun.