I grew up in a small agricultural town, watching my father clean carpets and my mother care for children. They taught me early on that service isn’t about a title; it’s about showing up and doing right by your neighbors.

I started contributing to my family’s finances at 14, working in the fields, on construction sites and in janitorial shifts. Those jobs weren’t just a way to make ends meet; they were my first lessons in public service. They taught me that every resident deserves a government that works as hard as they do.

That is the energy I’ve brought to the San Benito County Clerk-Recorder’s office for the last 12 years.

Since I announced my candidacy for reelection, I have been deeply moved by the conversations we’ve had at local coffee shops and on your doorsteps. Most recently, I was overwhelmed and truly blessed by the incredible turnout at our campaign kickoff on March 4. Seeing more than 120 friends, neighbors and supporters fill the room was a powerful reminder of why I do this work.

To the attendees and the volunteers who worked tirelessly to put it together: thank you for your energy and your commitment to our county’s future.

The custodian of your history

I often say that the Clerk-Recorder’s office is the “custodian of the community’s history.” Whether you are recording the deed to your first home in Hollister or registering to vote for the first time in San Juan Bautista, you are trusting us with your future.

I don’t take that trust lightly. My job is to ensure that the foundation of your life, your property, your identity and your vote is handled with the same “no-shortcuts” work ethic I learned as a teenager.

Innovation through accountability

While we have modernized our digital records and successfully navigated the recovery from the 2023 arson to deliver a secure 2024 primary, our work is never truly “finished.” In the next term, I am committed to:

Security beyond the ballot: Expanding our Property Fraud Protection program to provide a free, digital shield for every homeowner against evolving cyber threats.

Accessible democracy: Building on our “Election Ride-Along” program to ensure that every resident, regardless of affiliation, can see firsthand how their vote is protected.

Fiscal responsibility: Continuing to “do more with less” by prioritizing our permanent workforce and using modern technology to reduce overhead costs without asking for more of your hard-earned tax dollars.

Steady, tested leadership

Public service isn’t about the name on the door; it’s about the integrity of the work done behind it. We have proven that San Benito County can thrive under pressure, and I am eager to continue building a department that serves as a model for the rest of California.

I look forward to seeing you out in the community. Please continue to reach out, ask questions and hold us to the high standards you deserve.

Francisco Diaz

County Clerk-Recorder & Registrar of Voters