The Superior Court of San Benito County is seeking community-oriented individuals to serve on the 2026-2027 Civil Grand Jury.

Applications for serving on the civil grand jury are available now on the court’s website (sanbenito.courts.ca.gov/civil-grand-jury) and county residents are encouraged to apply for the role, court officials said in a press release.

The civil grand jury is an official judicial body with independent authority to investigate local government including city and county departments, special districts and other tax-supported agencies. The jury is both a deliberative body and a fact-finding body designed to serve as a “citizen watchdog” with the independence to select the topics it intends to investigate, says the release.

It also functions to weigh allegations of misconduct against public officials and determine whether to present formal findings on such matters.

Appointment to the civil grand jury provides citizens with an opportunity to contribute to the local community and learn how local government departments and agencies operate. Additionally, the civil grand jury is tasked with evaluating the conditions of the local jail and juvenile detention facilities.

“The civil grand jury is a wonderful way to serve your local community,” said Tim Newman, Court Executive Officer for the Superior Court of San Benito County. “People who serve on the grand jury truly enjoy the experience and often volunteer to serve a second term. I would encourage anyone interested in becoming a grand juror to take the opportunity to apply.”

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:

▪ Age 18 or older

▪ A United States citizen

▪ Possess sufficient knowledge of the English language

▪ Possess natural faculties, ordinary intelligence, is of sound judgment, and of fair character

▪ A resident of San Benito County.

Those selected for the grand civil jury service must make a time commitment of an average of 15-20 hours per week for 12 months, the court said. The term of the 2026-27 Civil Grand Jury will begin on July 1, and end on June 30, 2027.

Applications are available online and at the courthouse located at 450 Fourth Street in Hollister. For inquiries or additional information, email the court at ad***@************rt.org or call 831.636.4057.

Applications should be submitted by May 1.