The Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista this year marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of community impact, international service and local fellowship. Since its founding, the club has been a cornerstone of the Mission City, funding youth scholarships, supporting local non-profits and maintaining the unique historical character of the region.

Founded on the principle of “Service Above Self,” the club has grown from a small group of dedicated residents into a powerhouse of local volunteerism.

Members have been instrumental in projects ranging from the annual Ghost Walk to providing essential support for local schools and international polio eradication efforts, says a press release from the nonprofit club. The club is in the process of helping bring modern broadband access to families in the Aromas-San Juan Unified School District.

An anniversary celebration is scheduled for May 30 at the Japanese American Citizens League Hall in San Juan Bautista.

The charter members

As the club looks toward the future, it remains rooted in the vision of its original members. To honor this milestone, the club is recognizing the 28 individuals who signed the original charter 30 years ago. While some have stayed active in the community, others have moved on to new chapters.

Rotary member Wayne Norton said the club is currently seeking updates on the lives and locations of its living charter members to properly document its history for this anniversary.

The charter members are Gary Bloom, Larry Cain, Gary Candelaria, Al Castenada, Dian Combs, Kim DuPont, Jim A. Gibson, Kelly Grant, Dean Hallberg, Jim Hart, Marly Holte (deceased), Esther Holubiczko, Barbara Johnson, Richard Johnson, Ruth Kesler (deceased), Pearl Masterson (deceased), Dennis McDuffie, Lisa McShane, Drew Neubauer, Wayne Norton, Harvey Nyland (deceased), Jill D. Ortiz, Rick Pfitzer, David Schott, Jim Sleznick (deceased), Robert Stevens, Bruce Tozier and Diane Zint.

A call for information

The Rotary Club of San Juan Bautista invites the community to help bridge the gap between the past and present.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts or recent activities of the living charter members listed above, can leave a message on the club’s official webpage, rotarysanjuanbautista.com.

“Our charter members laid the foundation for everything we do today,” said Rotary Club President Jorge Terrones. “We want to know where their journeys have taken them and invite them to join us in celebrating thirty years of service.”

The club thanks the founding celebrations sponsors: Graniterock, San Juan Oaks, and South Valley Internet. Sponsorships are still available by contacting Wayne Norton at kw**********@***il.com.