Letter to the editor: City Council scrooges easily forget

Re: Council questions ARPA priorities. 12/10/21

How easily we forget! How easily we miss opportunities! I am severely saddened over our hard working city employees who continue to work hard with a noble disregard of how they are treated. No one should be treated as if they are in a pecking order. I like to remember that government work is the other patriotic choice, other than the military, of serving one’s country.

How difficult we find remembering our fear of the dreaded Covid-19 in the early pandemic years when no vaccine was in sight. We holed up; still we ate, showered, washed our hands, laundered, watered, disposed of garbage, drove when we had to, and enjoyed our parks when we could; all this provided by essential workers.

We knew we depended on each other and that we were all in this together.

“No one life is worth more than another,” is well said by our City Manager, Brett Miller. How easily the mayor and city council could have authorized the disbursement of the ARPA lump sum payments to all city employees as per the CM plan. What a missed special seasonal opportunity to choose real hope and joy. The City Council Scrooges could have chosen a wonderful gift. It could have been, “Merry Christmas to all employees and Thank You for your loyal service especially during this pandemic!”

Mary Zanger, Retired Pharmacist

Hollister