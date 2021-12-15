good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
52.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 16, 2021
Article Search
Rockslide and damaged netting on Highway 1 near Big Sur in a photo from Tuesday, Dec. 14. Credit: Courtesy of Caltrans
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Highway 1 remains closed due to rock slides near Big Sur

42-mile stretch of roadway remains closed to vehicles

By: Staff Report
18
0

Caltrans will keep Highway 1 closed longer than anticipated to clear rock slides near Big Sur.

Caltrans closed a 44-mile section of the coastal highway Sunday night at the request of the California Highway Patrol, as a major rain storm swept through the region. At the time, Caltrans officials estimated the roadway might be reopened Tuesday. 

But that was before 12 inches of rain fell in 24 hours along some of the nearby coastal peaks, according to Caltrans.

The section closed stretches from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County, roughly 42 miles north of the county line.

It will remain closed until further notice, Caltrans officials said Tuesday, as crews clear rocks from the highway and repair damage to a rockfall prevention system at Cow Cliffs and to a maintenance station.

No estimate was provided when the roadway will reopen, but Caltrans officials said they will provide daily updates on the repair work.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans district 5 public affairs at 805.549.3318 or go to https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Hospital Road Bridge reopens for public access

Staff Report -
After several years of closure and detours, local residents...
Economy

Migration to CA slowed 38% during pandemic

Staff Report -
While some California residents opted to leave the state...
Letters

Letter to the editor: City Council scrooges easily forget

submitted -
Re: Council questions ARPA priorities.  12/10/21 How easily we forget!...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Hospital Road Bridge reopens for public access

Migration to CA slowed 38% during pandemic