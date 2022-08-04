Letter to the editor: Many thanks to Chuck E. Cheese crew

In 1982, Chuck E. Cheese opened up their Games Division Manufacturing Facility on Shelton Drive. At that time, I was the Director of The Games Division.

It was a great time in my life as I was able to hire many employees from Hollister. Their work effect was second to none. At this time 40 years later, I would like to thank all those employees for their outstanding work and hope everyone is happy and healthy. I learned so much from them.

Chuck E. Cheese closed down this facility in about August of 1984 due to the company’s financial position at that time. It was a very sad day for me and all the great employees. They made my job very easy.

Pete Mirrione

Former Director, Chuck E. Cheese Games Manufacturing Division