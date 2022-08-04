good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 4, 2022
Letter to the editor: Many thanks to Chuck E. Cheese crew

By: Pete Mirrione
In 1982, Chuck E. Cheese opened up their Games Division Manufacturing Facility on Shelton Drive. At that time, I was the Director of The Games Division.

It was a great time in my life as I was able to hire many employees from Hollister. Their work effect was second to none. At this time 40 years later, I would like to thank all those employees for their outstanding work and hope everyone is happy and healthy. I learned so much from them. 

Chuck E. Cheese closed down this facility in about August of 1984 due to the company’s financial position at that time. It was a very sad day for me and all the great employees. They made my job very easy.  

Pete Mirrione

Former Director, Chuck E. Cheese Games Manufacturing Division

Pete Mirrione

