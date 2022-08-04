Youth Alliance fundraiser celebrates young leaders

Youth Alliance will celebrate young leaders from the community during the Youth Rising event on Sept. 15 at 6:30pm. This fundraising event is dedicated to spotlighting the youth in the organization’s programs as they work to make a difference in the community.

The Youth Rising Celebration is scheduled as an online event with a live-in-person watch party at YA’s Hollister Youth Impact Center, 310 Fourth St. #101.

Youth Rising will honor the young people who have used their voice to speak out on issues that directly affect them. Issues such as school climate and safety, the school-to-prison pipeline, access to counseling and higher education, and more are issues they have engaged in.

In addition to the in-person event, Youth Rising will also be virtual via a Facebook and Zoom broadcast, including testimonials of the youth sharing the impact Youth Alliance has made in their lives.

Youth Alliance was founded in 1995 as a movement to provide resources for local youth. Since then, Youth Alliance has grown to be an agency that benefits more than 15,000 children and families each year in San Benito and South Santa Clara counties.

Donations to Youth Alliance will help build out its youth impact centers, award scholarships and paid internships to local youth, contribute to the YA van fund, and expand outreach in Gilroy, Morgan Hill and San Benito County, according to the organization.

To register, visit bit.ly/youthrising2022. For information, contact Lorena Villagomez at [email protected] or 831.265.1243.