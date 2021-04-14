Letter to the editor: Masks are worse than tyranny

According to the April 11 San Jose Mercury News, there have been 30,960,646 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 558,755 deaths for a case fatality rate of 1.8%—meaning 98.2% of all people who get Covid will not die from it. California’s is 59,876 deaths and 3,668,224 cases for a rate of 1.6%—meaning 98.4% of all people who get Covid won’t die from it. In San Benito County it’s 62 deaths and 5,911 cases for a rate of 1.0%—meaning 99% of all people who get Covid in SBC won’t die from it.

Yet without any due process, without any questioning of strategy, without any public input, our elected and appointed officials have done what they thought was right. They have forced us to wear masks, dictated who we could associate with, and now they are suggesting we have to be vaccinated to participate in society. I am sorry but any way you slice it that is tyrannical. I have stated since day one that Covid is not the biggest threat, but people’s response to it is.

Despite what some of you would like to think, no human being does everything for altruistic reasons. Money and power have been behind many of the decisions made regarding Covid.

Unfortunately both have been made in the wrong direction. The lockdowns have cost many people their jobs, businesses, dignity and life savings. The federal government prints money like it was candy.

In San Benito County, look at how many longtime businesses have closed, and how many open store fronts there are downtown. By giving people money for breathing they have been stripped of their dignity, self-worth and desire to succeed.

On the power side, governors, mayors, health department officials, teachers unions and many others have seized the opportunity to impose their will politically, philosophically and morally on us. That is tyranny, and quite possibly totalitarianism.

As bad as all that is, masks and now “mandatory” vaccines are worse. A mask is nothing less than a uniform that must be worn in order to participate in society. Pretty sure that’s one of the things we fought against in World War Two. If masks and lockdowns are so great, why have over 30 million people been infected and over 500,000 people died?

That great oracle of knowledge the CDC reports that “70% of all people who test positive for Covid ‘always’ wore a mask, and 80% said ‘they almost always wore a mask’.” And now I must risk my life to get a vaccine (remember you have to stay for 15 minutes just to make sure you don’t have a bad reaction), and what do I gain from it? I still have to wear a mask, and no one will say when you won’t have to. That is tyranny, no way around it.

Don’t be satisfied with “being thrown a bone” with small little concessions. Demand your life back, demand freedom and put an end to the tyranny that is occurring during the pandemic. And if you don’t believe me ask yourself this question: Are you free?

Randy Logue

Hollister