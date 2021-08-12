good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
84.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 12, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: Outrage at vaccine mandate

By: submitted
4
0

Open letter to Gavilan College Board of Trustees:

I am outraged and appalled to learn that your Board is actively considering imposing a Covid-19 vaccine requirement on all Gavilan College students. I am especially outraged that you would extend this requirement to teenage children attending GECA on the Gavilan campus.

You should know that mandating an experimental vaccine is totally unlawful. This is well-established law, both in America (21 USC 360bbb-3) and even under the Nuremberg standards of international justice. You can and will be sued for taking such an illegal action. 

On a personal level, I am shocked and saddened that so-called stewards of the interests of students would impose a vaccine mandate on young people. As you well know, teenagers are the least impacted by the virus and the least likely to become seriously ill.

Yet, some young people—especially young males—are suffering serious side effects from the vaccine, like myocarditis. There are also reports of blood clots, paralysis and neurological disorders, anaphylaxis and Bell’s Palsy. Thousands have died after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine (approximately 6,207 through July 19, according to VAERS). 

My daughter attends GECA. She lost her entire freshman year of in-person instruction. Now, she is forced to wear a mask six or seven hours a day, a mask that a recent Danish study shows has no measurable impact on preventing infection from Covid. Now, you so-called stewards of the students want to inoculate her forcibly with a rushed vaccine developed for election-year political considerations rather than go through the full R&D process. 

You should all be ashamed of yourselves and you will be held accountable. My daughter will be promptly withdrawn from GECA if you impose this dangerous mandate. Others will hold you legally liable for any serious side effects suffered by students who accept the vaccine.

You have been warned. Be prepared for litigation and recall if you take this reckless action.

Best regards,

Andrew Russo

Hollister

submitted
This author byline indicates that the post was contributed by a member of the community.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Local Scene: Book sale, Free Comic Book Day

Staff Report -
HDA executive director exiting role Hollister Downtown Association Executive Director...
COVID-19

State to require all K-12 teachers to get vaccinated or test weekly

Eli Walsh -
K-12 teachers across California will be required to prove...
Letters

Letter: Vaccines become more crucial as variant spreads

submitted -
What is the “Delta variant" you have been hearing...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Book sale, Free Comic Book Day

Letter to the editor: Outrage at vaccine mandate