August 12, 2021
Jared McDonald glances at a wall of comic books at Bill's Bullpen in downtown Hollister. (Juan Reyes)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Local Scene: Book sale, Free Comic Book Day

By: Staff Report
HDA executive director exiting role

Hollister Downtown Association Executive Director Corey Shaffer plans to resign from the organization in the coming months, she announced recently. 

In the organization’s Aug. 3 newsletter, Shaffer said her plan is to slow down and spend more time with family and look for a slower-paced part-time job. She will stay on through the end of the year or until her replacement is found and comfortable in their role.

Shaffer took on the role in 2019 after pulling off the Farmers Market following a year that had been a struggle. 

“Corey has carried us through one of the hardest years with Covid-19 and shutdowns,” the organization stated in the newsletter. “We are grateful for all she has done and will continue to do. Her love for Hollister shows in everything she does. She will continue to stay involved in our committees and events, and to mentor her replacement.”

The organization’s board has organized a hiring committee to search for a new executive director.

Book sale is Aug. 14

The Friends of the San Benito County Free Library will host a book sale on Aug. 14 from 9am to 1pm.

The sale takes place behind the library, 470 Fifth St. in Hollister.

For information, call 831.205.1373 or email [email protected]

Gavilan superintendent invites public to coffee

The public is invited to an informal meeting with Gavilan College Superintendent/President Kathleen Rose on Aug. 28 from 9-10:30am at 4th Street Eatery, 330 Fourth St. in Hollister.

Admission to the Coffee and Conversation event is free.

The gathering is an opportunity to talk about the latest happenings at Gavilan College.

Bill’s Bullpen to host Free Comic Book Day

Comic book fans are invited to Free Comic Book Day on Aug. 14 from 10am-8pm at Bill’s Bullpen Baseball Cards and Comics, 207 Fourth St. in Hollister. 

Guests can take a free photo on the red carpet with classic superheros from noon-2pm. The event will feature raffle prizes, costume contests and, of course, a free comic book. 

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
