Thank you for your front page gift of contrasting portrayals of two local women. I enjoyed this study in character and personality.

The one whose photo captured the page caused a gasp in astonishment. Your piece describes her activities as, “preparing 100 meals, delivering 165 food boxes, and 45 food packages.” That in itself proved astonishing but something else astounded me. She describes her work as serving the underserved of the community. She defined the underserved as anyone needy.

Now that she is going over-budget with her source of funds drying up like her thrift store, grocery store and church donations, she has done the unthinkable. She sacrificed her only source of wealth. She mortgaged her home! She is willing to be homeless to save others from homelessness.

Another person going over her “allotted budget for the year” appeared to be a council member. Council person, Honor Spencer, exceeded her expense account on a recent trip to Washington D.C. Unlike Linda Lampe, who provides meals, Council member Spencer consumes them.

Perhaps Council member Spencer plans to write grants (after learning how on that trip) in order to provide services to the underserved of Hollister as there remains those who are not provided for by the San Benito County Homeless Shelter, plus those underserved by the Community Outreach.

We are very proud of Linda Lampe and need to send her support. Plus, we are proud of our City Council members who sacrifice in other ways. The fact is that we are all in this pandemic and downturn together and we need to support each other no matter what happens.

Mary Zanger

Hollister