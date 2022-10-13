good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 13, 2022
Article Search
FeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter to the editor: We must overcome bigotry

By: Mary Zanger
2
0

Two photos in your paper have captured my imagination. My thoughts have linked them in this fashion. The first photo colored the Sept. 23-29 front page; the second cartooned the opinion page of Sept. 30. The first featured young men costumed as Civil War soldiers. The Joe Heller cartoon featured silhouetted men in a panicked run from a wall poster of Uncle Vlad (Putin) imitating the Uncle Sam “I want you” poster.  

I’ve wondered just why the Civil War is important to re-enact. It actually embarrasses me to think that our country fought against one another and even killed each other. Even thinking about those battles is difficult. Imagining those young men standing to shoot other young men just like them makes me wonder what they were thinking. Were they angry? What were they defending? What made them kill each other?  

I think bigotry was involved. I think money was involved. Young men had to be taught to hate black men. Hate makes violence easy. Blacks had to be kept as slaves because slaves keyed the cotton economy in the South to high profitability. Slaves were less than human so they had to be owned. They couldn’t be equal because black was considered inferior, easily hated, and of course not brotherly. Hatred made a war against brothers easy. 

The silhouetted men in the Heller cartoon running from Putin did not want to fight in Ukraine.  They realized they would be killing brothers. Ukraine previously was part of the Soviet Empire (USSR); the eastern part spoke Russian; Ukrainians are brothers; families cross borders. Russians could not hate brothers. Hatred is a problem.

It seems to me that if humanity is to survive we must pick our battles and make them with ideas and talk to each other. Killing is not acceptable. We must learn to overcome bigotry, to embrace equality and to talk. Bigotry sabotages our effort to work together to face our common problems. 

Mary Zanger

Hollister

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Measure Q bad for services, jobs, farmers

Mary Zanger -
Measure Q will be devastating to San Benito County,...
Local News

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election

Mary Zanger -
Voting has begun in the Nov. 8 election, as...
Local News

Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3

Mary Zanger -
In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,912FansLike
270FollowersFollow
1,122FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Measure Q bad for services, jobs, farmers

Voting begins for Nov. 8 election