Thanks for these tricks and treats in the Free Lance.

The recall effort tries for the trick. Recalling a supervisor shortly after an election seems like a tricky situation. A recall seems as though voters changed their minds rather soon after voting.

Since no one volunteered to collect the required signatures, the trick was to pay people to collect signatures.

The paper reported that the required signatures were gathered by paid people who may have no concern about the performance of Supervisor Ignacio Velazquez.

The Classic Car Show displayed our downtown as a parking lot to delight car lovers of history, mechanics and technology treating young, old and in-between to the dessert of memories. Restoration of the old treats us to the light glinting from functioning antique mechanisms that could drive away with proud occupants.

An accompanying treat was the blacktop resurfacing of the San Benito County section of Highway 101. The trick will be to re-route traffic during the upgrade.

What a treat to be invited to Anza Trail Moonlight walk. Imagine trail hiking in those rising hills and creek meandering valleys guided by the stars with explanations by astronomers. Imagine early people in sailing vessels searching the stars for direction in the dark ocean amid mountains of fog and night.

Another treat from those who could be out trick or treating themselves comes from our dear youth written in the Guest View. These young teens unfazed do the job on California Ballot Prop 50 because of the scary dilemma which they resolve in a “Yes” vote because of the temporary positive on a long term negative. We give a bagful of treats for a job well done to Alyssa Garcia and Eduardo Madrigal.

Like eating the layers of a caramel and marshmallow bar of chocolate, Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki treats us to layers of facts rather than tricks. Those who support fast growth wear a scary misinforming costume masquerading under a smiling mask.

Slowing down from rapid growth allows the rest of us to emerge from a cloak of chaos into the beauty of reality that needs no costume.

Mary Zanger

Hollister