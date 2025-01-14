Thank you for the Free Lance interview of Zoe Lofgren. She deserves every bit of newsprint. I felt proud of her service on the Jan. 21, 2021 commission so when reading the following quote I wondered how Representative Lofgren would feel now: “I considered President-elect Donald Trump to be unsuitable for the White House.”

After reading the interview she remained loyal to her position.

Personally, I experienced difficulty understanding the selection of my fellow Americans. However, my niece, a retired lawyer, tells me that people worried about the price of groceries. The price of eggs determined the vote.

I felt betrayed but I have never missed a meal. I also like to eat. Food played a pivotal role.

What concerns Lofgren are the radical policies of Project 2025 that Trump ran on, which will be on the agenda of Republicans.

However, Trump’s mass deportation view upon becoming president is concerning to Lofgren as she favors a much needed reform bill respecting families, supporting the economy and bringing order to our borders—which now would be difficult.

Mass deportations would hurt agriculture—California’s No. 1 economy—increase food prices and devastate families. As a nation built on immigrants and as we are all immigrant descendants, we need cooperation by both parties to implement a new bill to serve our country.

This working together needs to happen, so we wait and see.

Most people in my generation and in that of my children have grown up experiencing at some time picking prunes and cutting apricots. It could also be the experience of picking onions and heading garlic. This is California, a state not only bilingual but multilingual.

Regarding the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution which I had to look up in my encyclopedia, Lofgren would be faithful. The right of people to be safe in their homes remains the essence of this amendment and the essence of security for us all.

We join our Representative Lofgren to wait and see.

Mary Zanger

Hollister