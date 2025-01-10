San Benito County Recology customers can recycle their Christmas tree at the curb, free of charge. Trees should be cut into sections no greater than three feet and set out for collection the night before your normal service day, or no later than 6am on your normal service day, says a press release from the county.

Collection of Christmas trees at the curb will occur until Jan. 31. Customers are asked to remove all decorations and stands. Flocked trees are not accepted.

For questions regarding Christmas tree recycling in San Benito County, call Recology Customer Service at 831.604.1715 or email Cu****************@Re******.com.