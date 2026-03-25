March is Women’s History Month, a time to recognize the achievements and lasting contributions of women who have shaped our nation and strengthened communities like ours.

As the Postmaster serving the residents of Hollister, I’m reminded every day how important connection, service and community pride are to the work we do.

The history of the United States Postal Service is closely tied to the stories of remarkable women honored on our nation’s postage stamps.

In 1902, Martha Washington became the first woman to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. Since then, many influential women have been recognized through the Postal Service’s stamp program, including Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart, Selena, Chien-Shiung Wu and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

These stamps celebrate women who broke barriers in civil rights, aviation, education, entertainment and public service.

Postage stamps do more than help transport mail, they share stories. As letters and packages move through our postal network into homes and businesses throughout America and beyond, these stamps tell the story of women who helped shape our country.

Women have also played a vital role within the Postal Service itself. The first known female postmaster in the United Colonies was Mary Katharine Goddard in Baltimore in 1775. Today, women make up more than 45% of the postal workforce.

Here in Hollister, we are proud to work alongside these dedicated employees who serve our neighbors with professionalism and care every day.

During Women’s History Month, we celebrate the women whose determination and leadership continue to inspire our community and our nation.

Angelique Hernandez, Postmaster

Hollister