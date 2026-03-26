The Great San Juan Bautista Street Festival on March 28-29 will result in temporary street closures in the historic downtown. The city sent out a notice of the weekend street closures to residents, businesses and visitors so everyone can plan ahead.

Specifically, streets to be closed during the festival are Third Street between Franklin Street and Muckelemi Street; Washington Street between Second Street and Fourth Street; Mariposa Street between Second Street and Fourth Street; and Polk Street between Second Street and Fourth Street.

Traffic and parking in the downtown area may be affected during event operations and related setup and breakdown activity.

The event is expected to include arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, and community activity in the downtown area. Public hours are 10am-5pm on both days.

City officials are asking visitors to allow extra travel time, follow posted signage and barricades and use caution near the event area. Visitors already downtown may wish to walk when possible.