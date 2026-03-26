My two years as Mayor of Hollister were some of the best—and hardest—moments of my life. However, I don’t regret serving.

Why did I get involved?

In the late ’90s, raising a family and working left little time for politics. But local decisions affected us. Few good-paying jobs, and limited opportunities for kids. I began commuting 90 miles each way to work, driving for hours.

Eventually, we left a community we loved for more time with family.

After moving back, Hollister still felt like home. But we recognized despite years of growth, little had changed. I wanted to know why.

Digging deeper I recognized the imbalance clearly. Housing boomed, yet business did not. A strong local economy requires both.

I began speaking up. I connected people to information about new businesses and held workshops. I supported our local businesses during the pandemic—creating a digital magazine and offering free advertising.

Running for office was not part of my plan. But seeking change, I came to believe real progress could come from inside City Hall.

So I ran for mayor and surprisingly, won. On taking office I discovered there is no handbook for being mayor. My work background helped, but nothing prepares you for the political environment.

I realized that although the election was over, the attacks didn’t stop—they intensified. Claims about who I was, who supported me, what I stood for—things that were untrue. I was labeled “pro-developer” and “pro-growth,” despite my focus on bringing balance. Supporting jobs, businesses and economic opportunity is not the same as wanting unchecked housing growth. But those lines were intentionally blurred.

Over time, I understood something deeper. A few politicians and political groups in our community are effective at shaping narratives—repeat something often and loudly enough, it begins to feel like truth. I saw the misinformation spread, how difficult it is to correct, and how it divides a community.

While making decisions, collaborating and moving the community forward, I was also constantly responding to noise, distortion and personal attacks. Not just against me, but my family, even members of the community seeking honest information. It was exhausting, but incredibly eye opening.

Leadership requires remaining grounded in your values, even when it is easier to stay quiet. It’s about speaking truth, even when unpopular or inconvenient. I learned something: Step back and look past words, what matters most are actions.

We constantly hear from politicians about transparency, truth and especially “slow growth.” But look closer and a different picture emerges. Their decisions don’t match their rhetoric.

Take housing. A majority of politicians serving our city and county campaigned heavily as being “slow growth.” Yet the Housing Elements they approved zoned for thousands of new homes—far beyond state housing requirements. Between them that is 12,000 new homes!

When we don’t take time to be informed, we leave ourselves vulnerable to being misled.

That disconnect is why I ran for office and why I still speak out. Some say because I am no longer mayor, I should stay quiet. But caring doesn’t end when your term does. If anything, experience deepened my commitment to our community.

To be clear—I am not seeking re-election. I am simply sharing my experiences, because I care and am deeply concerned about our future.

We can become a community that grows in a balanced way. Where decisions are based on facts, not fear. How? Look beyond headlines and talking points. Ask questions. Seek information. Listen carefully. Hold leaders accountable—not just for what they say, but for what they do.

That’s how we move forward. Together.

Mia Casey

Hollister