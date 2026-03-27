Going to college is one high school goal but actually going to college turns a goal into actuality. I can imagine the gratitude of parents who take advantage of this opportunity to encourage their offspring to attend Gavilan College’s “Science Alive” program.

I can imagine how proud students and teachers feel when San Andreas made the list as a Model Continuation Education School.

I can feel the joy and excitement of the students as they rehearse for the high school performance of “School of Rock the Musical” where they can be themselves for all to see.

Thank you for all the support in your paper. The underside of this community involvement in education seems to be a deeper meaning like asking ourselves a question. Are we enjoying our lives at the expense of the suffering of others? What does an education mean if other students and parents are denied this valuable experience by us?

I am thinking of the students who lost their lives while sitting in their classrooms and now they can no longer plan activities to fill their dreams. I am thinking of their parents who are experiencing indescribable grief.

Realizing that the bombs made in our country caused this agonizing pain gives me pain. I don’t want to know that—yet our country continues this destructive path, harming the whole population of the country of Iran.

Although our community is safe and enjoying life I am wondering if these activities are only cosmetically covering a sickness in our society?

Mary Zanger

Hollister