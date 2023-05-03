good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.8 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 3, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedOpinionLetters

Letter: Youth support robotics and the environment

By: Mary Zanger
3
0


Enlightening how certain events, photos or occurrences can influence our thinking.  

The Free Lance (April21) front page demonstrated how Hollister High students engage with the robotics program to learn the mechanics of robots. This reminded me how much the same happened to my son who struggled to finish high school until he discovered the computer; this was occurring back at the birth of the internet. He sprinted from struggle to honors because computer language made sense to him.  

If robotics encourages a student to learn electronics plus physics and math there is no telling what a student can accomplish.

On the other hand, robotics can have a down side as portrayed with a chuckle the Joe Heller cartoon robot singing, “Anything you can do I can do better,” to the young job applicant. Along those lines, I hope the high school will be able to initiate a program to work on an important project like desalinating sea water which is undoable by the robot. Nothing would be more valuable than an abundant source of fresh water. I believe the current process is one of distillation. The problem is that high energy heat to distill uses energy in much the same as that which produces electricity burning fossil fuels.

Another interest capturing our young is that of our California indigenous or Amah Mutsun Tribe with the local environmental group. Find the youth in the front page Free Lance of April 28; a wider lens would capture more. 

This matter concerns a lawsuit brought by the Amah Mutsun indigenous Indian tribe against San Benito County. The judge combined two lawsuits of which the other is one brought by the environmental group against the county. Both concern the development at Betabel Road ignoring proper environmental impacts

The land where the Pacheco Creek meets the Pajaro River at Betabel is sacred ancestral land for the Amahs, and for the environmentalists is rich wildlife habitat teeming with abundant flora and fauna playing a vital role in maintaining clean air and water.

Although the Betabel Road project was rejected in 2020 according to the results of Measure K, the Betabel owners and developers never accepted defeat and tried again in 2022—running as Measure Q where this time the growth measure won.  

The lesson seems clear: both sides never give up! That is exactly what the Amahs and the environmentalists along with their young allies plan: never give up, continue dedication and never stop.  

Betabel owners see high stakes: develop the land, ignore climate change, make profit. 

Our young people see high stakes: loss of wildlife, unhealthy air, toxic water, forest fires, floods, uncertain jobs and basic uncomfortable and difficult living.  

Supporting our young seems to be the most logical behavior.

Mary Zanger

Hollister

PULLQUOTE:

If robotics encourages a student to learn electronics plus physics and math there is no telling what a student can accomplish.

Mary Zanger

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Sheriff’s office launches new engagement platform 

Mary Zanger -
The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office has launched Axon’s...
Business

Local Scene: Highway 156, Free Comic Book Day

Mary Zanger -
Work resumes on Highway 156 Construction on the Highway 156...
Business

Hospital approved for line of credit

Mary Zanger -
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital officials last week obtained approval...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,091FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Sheriff’s office launches new engagement platform 

Local Scene: Highway 156, Free Comic Book Day