They should lead with respect

I don’t usually pay much attention to politics, but this feels personal. I’m writing as a daughter who is tired of seeing the way Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki talks about my father, Joe Paul Gonzalez.

I understand that politics comes with disagreements, and I know he may not like my father. That’s part of the job. But what I don’t understand is the tone, going on social media to put people down or twist the truth. That’s not leadership.

I grew up believing that elected officials should be better than the rest of us, that they should lead with respect, even when they disagree. Watching this kind of behavior has been disappointing and, honestly, upsetting.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about politics for me, it’s about respect. Our community deserves leaders who act with integrity, not ones who make things more divisive.

Briana Mancebo

Hollister

He has experience and ethics

As a longtime business owner in Hollister, I am proud to support Joe Paul Gonzalez for San Benito County Auditor-Controller.

I have known Joe Paul for more than 30 years, and during that time I have come to respect his integrity, professionalism and deep commitment to our community. He has consistently demonstrated the kind of honesty and accountability that are essential for a position responsible for overseeing public finances.

As the owner of Villa & Sons Enterprises, I understand how critical trust and financial responsibility are. In business, your reputation is everything, and I do not lend my support lightly. Joe Paul Gonzalez has earned my confidence because he brings both the experience and the strong ethical foundation needed for this role.

He also has a longstanding presence in our community. Joe Paul is someone who stays engaged, listens and works to serve the public with transparency and respect.

These qualities matter, especially in a role that requires careful stewardship of taxpayer resources.

Our community deserves a leader we can trust. I believe Joe Paul Gonzalez is that leader, and I am proud to support his candidacy for Auditor-Controller.

Jose Villalpando

Hollister