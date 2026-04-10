San Benito County will begin repaving a portion of San Juan Highway on April 13—a project approved by the board of supervisors as part of a broader effort to improve road conditions countywide, says a press release from the county.

The project will include fully repaving San Juan Highway and Chittenden Road, starting at the county’s jurisdiction on State Route 129 to Anzar High School’s southern access gate, according to county officials. The roadway conditions on the stretch of pavement have deteriorated significantly in recent years.

The project contractor is Granite Construction, according to county staff.

The work will require overnight road closures during work that includes “Full-Depth Reclamation (FDR) rehabilitation.” Overnight closures are scheduled for 7pm-6am April 15-16. The road closures will allow school traffic to continue accessing the Anzar High campus from the southern gate, while also maintaining access for businesses on the northern side of the project, county staff said.

Wait times during the roadway closures will be “minimal.” A detour via Searle Road will be indicated when overnight closures are in place.

“This full-width overnight closure period will allow more efficient, higher quality work in a safe environment. Upon reopening at the beginning of the day shift, traffic will be allowed to drive on the FDR surface with delineators placed on the centerline,” says the press release.

Motorists may experience some daytime delays during the project construction, the county said. When paving is complete, the contractor will install striping and signage, which is expected to take place from the end of April to the middle of May when project completion is anticipated.

The county also recently began construction of a portion of Union Road southwest of Hollister. Plans are underway for more roadway repaving projects in the unincorporated county, including the remainder of Fairview Road, says the press release.