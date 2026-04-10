Court internship program begins this summer

The San Benito County Superior Court is introducing its inaugural summer internship program.

Participants of the internship program will experience firsthand how court cases are processed from the filing stage through hearing and disposition, says a press release from the court. Judges and bench officers will meet with interns to discuss various areas of law including civil, criminal and family law, and interns will observe hearings and trials.

Interns will also have the opportunity to attend panel discussions with judges, attorneys, court staff and law enforcement to learn how various justice partners participate in the court system.

The judicial internship program is open to high school and college students. Application information is available on the court’s website at sanbenito.courts.ca.gov/.

For more information, contact the Superior Court of San Benito County at re**********@************rt.org.

Law Day Essay Contest begins

The annual Law Day Essay Contest will be held on Law Day on May 1, and the San Benito County Superior Court is inviting applicants to submit their essays by April 24.

Observed nationwide, Law Day highlights the role of the legal system in safeguarding freedoms and promoting justice for all, says a press release from San Benito County Superior Court.

This year’s national Law Day theme, set by the American Bar Association, is “The Rule of Law and the American Dream.” The theme invites the community to reflect on how the legal system protects individual rights and supports opportunity in American society.

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the Superior Court of San Benito County continues its tradition of engaging local students in meaningful civic dialogue, says the press release.

The contest offers students a rewarding opportunity to share their unique perspectives on the role of law in shaping the American experience. High school students in grades 9–12, and Gavilan College students are invited to participate in the annual Law Day Essay Contest by submitting an essay on this year’s theme. Eligible essays must be between 250-500 words in length and must be the student’s own original work.

Essays constructed using artificial intelligence tools will not be considered.

Essays may be submitted by email to re**********@************rt.org or delivered to the courthouse during regular business hours. The deadline to apply is 5pm April 24.

More information about Law Day is available on the court’s website at sanbenito.courts.ca.gov/lawday, or by contacting the Superior Court of San Benito County at re**********@************rt.org.