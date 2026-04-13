San Benito County’s annual Earth Day celebration will take place 11am-2pm April 25 at the San Juan Bautista State Historic Park. The free, family friendly event aims to introduce the community to local environmental programs and resources while offering fun, interactive activities for people of all ages.

“Together, we’re encouraging residents of San Benito County to take good care of the world around us and to develop more sustainable, eco-conscious ways of living,” says a press release from county staff.

The event will feature more than 30 booths offering information about local environmental programs. Master Gardener Otis Johnson will offer resources on vermicomposting (using worms to break down organic waste).

Additional activities and presentations include a land acknowledgement and ceremony; special performance by Ha ‘ a Hula / Te Reva O Te Manu at 12pm; Recology art poster contest gallery viewing, with winners announced at 1pm; electric vehicle test driving and car show; food scrap pails for easy collection of food scraps at home; and used motor oil recycling kits for community members to safely dispose of the dirty spent fuel.

Shuttle services to and from the event will be available, with pickup stops located at Fourth Street and San Benito Street in Hollister; and Second and Polk street in San Juan Bautista.

This year marks the 56th anniversary of Earth Day all over the world, says the press release. This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet.”

“When we make a global effort to unite behind renewable energy, we make an effort to stop global warming and minimize the environmental footprint on our planet,” says the press release.

To learn more about Earth Day and how to promote a more sustainable future, visit earthday.org.

The local celebration is organized by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management.