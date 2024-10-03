Vote to keep hospital open

If you want to keep our local hospital, then vote “yes” on Measure X.

Measure X was put on the ballot by the Hazel Hawkins health care district board because they know the threat of closure is real unless something changes. I applaud the hospital board for being proactive because we don’t want our hospital to end up like Madeira.

We don’t have taxpayer dollars for bonds like Santa Cruz County did for Watsonville either.

We need a new approach here. Insight has never closed a hospital.

The nonprofit model makes sense. It’s the only way to keep our local hospital’s doors open for emergencies, for delivering babies, and for everything Hazel’s doctors and nurses do every day.

Danny Camacho

Hollister

Farmers say ‘no’

I have represented the Farm Bureau, individual farmers as well as haulers, harvesters, processors, cattlemen and cattlewomen in this county for more than 15 years. We all want our farmers and ranchers to continue to be important contributors to our community for decades to come.

I am writing this letter because our agricultural industry is being unfairly attacked and will be greatly harmed by this measure on the ballot called “Measure A.” The San Benito County Farm Bureau is opposed to this measure and so am I. I urge you to vote NO on Measure A.

Measure A is being supported and financed by special interest groups from OUTSIDE San Benito County. Yes, they have a small group of locals who haven’t contributed much financially to our farms, our schools, or our roads, or much else. But the main backing for Measure A is from groups from outside our county who have already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to mislead you.

Measure A will harm farmers, ranchers and agriculture in San Benito County. Our agricultural community suffers greatly from inferior roads just like everyone else. And this measure will make our roads far worse and completely eliminate the possibility of improvements in the future.

The outside groups backing Measure A do not have the best interests of our local community in mind.

Let me give you just one example of how harmful this measure would be. Section 2 G of Measure A would allow a virtually unlimited amount of low-income housing to be built on farmland. If you can tell me how allowing this would “save” or “protect” farmland, please enlighten me!

I could list many reasons why you should vote NO on A but this “loophole” should be enough reason to vote NO.

Our hard-working public safety officials—including Sheriff Taylor—are urging a NO vote on A. Independent studies make it clear that Measure A will cut many millions of dollars in revenues that our county needs to improve roads, fund public safety and provide senior services.

Don’t let outside special interests control the future of San Benito County. This is our county. Let’s preserve local control over our future.

Paul Rovella

Hollister