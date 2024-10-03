The city of Hollister has begun work on its Citywide Roadway Improvement Project, which is set to improve and upgrade more than 18 lane miles of local streets and 40 curb ramps, and reconstruct 588 linear feet of sidewalks, according to city staff.

New striping and pedestrian crosswalks will also be added along Memorial Drive to increase safety near Sunnyslope Elementary School and Veterans Memorial Park. Work is scheduled to be completed by February 2025.

The contractor on the project is Mountain Cascade Inc. based out of Livermore, says a press release from the City of Hollister.

The project is aimed at enhancing the “safety, functionality and longevity of the city’s roadways,” says the press release. Roadwork will be completed in phases to reduce congestion and expedite the project. Thirty-seven roads will undergo striping removal, crack sealing and slurry sealing starting in September and continuing through October.

A worker guides a dozer operator as the crew scoops dirt out of a water main trench on Fourth Street in Hollister on Oct. 1. Photo: Michael Moore

These include San Benito Street, Southside Road, Avenida Cesar Chavez (formerly Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Avenue) and Fourth Street.

Some of the road construction work is more invasive. On Oct. 1, Fourth Street just east of downtown Hollister (in front of the courthouse) was closed to public traffic as crews began digging a trench more than eight feet deep down the middle of the street to install a new water main.

From October to December, construction will move on to focus on drainage, crosswalk and driveway improvements, as well as alleyway reconstruction in the downtown corridor. Browns Alley, Swope Alley and Wentz Alley will all be redone.

Residents may have to move their vehicles to accommodate the roadwork and the city will put out notices via door hangers and signage 72 hours prior, city staff said. Weekly updates can be seen at the city’s website and social media platforms to inform on the progress and to allow planning for alternative routes of travel.

The schedule is subject to change due unforeseen circumstances such as weather conditions.

To view a map of the locations and a schedule, visit https://bit.ly/2024CityWideRoadwayImprovementSchedule.

For more information on the 2024 Citywide Roadway Improvement Project visit hollister.ca.gov/2024CitywideRoadwayImprovements.