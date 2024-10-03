The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), in collaboration with VFW Post 9242, this week announced that nominations for the 2024 Veteran of the Year Award are open. The award will be presented during the annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, which will be led by Commander Bernie Ramirez at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building.

In celebrating the courage, sacrifices and heroism of our veterans who have bravely defended the nation, LULAC and VFW Post 9242 are excited to recognize those who continue to serve their communities after their military careers, says a press release from LULAC. “Veterans are the backbone of our freedom, embodying values of bravery and resilience, and it is our honor to highlight their ongoing contributions to society,” LULAC said in a press release.

The recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected based on the following criteria:

Volunteerism or Philanthropy: Candidates must demonstrate a commitment to service in their community through advocacy, community projects, acts of heroism or other actions.

Excellence: Examples of how applicants exude a spirit of excellence in all endeavors are required.

Dedication: Applicants must show a genuine dedication to supporting their community, organization or others in need within San Benito County.

Nominees will be recognized during a solemn ceremony starting at 11am Nov. 11 at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. The public is invited to attend the commemorative event, where lunch will be served by VFW Post 9242 at a nominal cost, says the press release. All veterans will be offered a complimentary meal.

In 2023, LULAC and VFW recognized two San Benito County residents as Veterans of the Year: Larry Hill and Bryan Morse.

Following the ceremony, the honoree or honorees will ride alongside the Grand Marshal in the

annual San Benito County Veterans Parade and will serve as representatives of all

veterans at various activities throughout the upcoming year, the press release continues.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 14. Nominations can be

made online at https://forms.gle/4MZ3XCkJGjquNEr5A.