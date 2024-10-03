Local veterans who marched with the VFW Post 9242 include Bernie Ramirez (U.S. Army), Adam Mendolla (U.S. Army), Joe Ortiz (U.S. Army), Chuck Spandri (U.S. Army), Mike Canning (U.S. Coast Guard), Gary Hosman (U.S. Air Force), Victor Padilla (U.S. Army) and Maria DeLaCruz (U.S. Army). File photo

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), in collaboration with VFW Post 9242, this week announced that nominations  for the 2024 Veteran of the Year Award are open. The award will be presented during the annual  Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, which will be led by Commander Bernie Ramirez at the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building. 

In celebrating the courage, sacrifices and heroism of our veterans who have bravely defended the nation, LULAC  and VFW Post 9242 are excited to recognize those who continue to serve their communities after their military careers, says a press release from LULAC. “Veterans are the backbone of our freedom, embodying values of bravery and resilience, and it is our honor to highlight their ongoing contributions to society,” LULAC said in a press release. 

The recipient of the Veteran of the Year Award will be selected based on the following criteria: 

  • Volunteerism or Philanthropy: Candidates must demonstrate a commitment to service in their community through advocacy, community projects, acts of heroism or other actions. 
  • Excellence: Examples of how applicants exude a spirit of excellence in all endeavors are required. 
  • Dedication: Applicants must show a genuine dedication to supporting their community, organization or others in need within San Benito County. 

Nominees will be recognized during a solemn ceremony starting at 11am Nov. 11 at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister. The public is invited to attend the commemorative event, where lunch will be served by VFW Post 9242 at a nominal cost, says the press release. All veterans will be offered a complimentary meal.  

In 2023, LULAC and VFW recognized two San Benito County residents as Veterans of the Year: Larry Hill and Bryan Morse. 

Following the ceremony, the honoree or honorees will ride alongside the Grand Marshal in the  

annual San Benito County Veterans Parade and will serve as representatives of all  

veterans at various activities throughout the upcoming year, the press release continues.  

The deadline for submitting nominations is Oct. 14. Nominations can be  

made online at https://forms.gle/4MZ3XCkJGjquNEr5A. 

Previous articleHollister begins roadway, alley improvements
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here