Letters: Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

What better place to locate a vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up than at a middle school. Kudos to San Benito County Health Department for scheduling this Covid-19 vaccine clinic at Rancho San Justo Middle School on Rancho Dr. on Tuesday and Thursday, 9am to 5pm.

The clinic will be immunizing with the Pfizer vaccine. Parents need not be concerned about their receiving the Moderna vaccine while their kids will be receiving Pfizer. The difference is only one of the time element. Because of the enormous data now available, Moderna will soon also be approved for kids 12 and up.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are of the messenger RNA vaccine variety. The high amount of data now available emphasizes the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines against Coronavirus and its variants. Please parents, if you have not yet been vaccinated join your kids in line for this gift of health. Remember, vaccinations are free, paid for by our government.

This is such good news because now schools will be able to open and open safely. More of our population will be vaccinated and we will approach safety when a high percentage of our population reaches immunity. We can finally see some light at the end of this dark pandemic tunnel.

This newsprint also announces that Safeway Pharmacy is offering walk-in Covid- 19 vaccinations. Safeway sweetens their process by giving everyone they vaccinate a 10% grocery discount coupon. Apparently this grocery chain can not resist the fact that when store traffic increases, potential grocery sales increase; this is the climate in which we live. So get vaccinated at Safeway, and while you are there do some grocery shopping.

Mary Zanger, Retired Pharmacist

Hollister

Other states ‘awesome,’ unlike CA

In the past several days I have had a chance to witness firsthand the two Americas that currently exist.

During the communist revolution, Vladimir Lenin promised his people peace, land and bread. In our version of America, Governor Newsom’s speech is almost the same—Covid-19 tyranny, no release of regulations despite the CDC’s guidance, kids wearing masks to elementary school, some schools in California still not in person, the CSU’s and UC’s still not in person and no guarantee for the fall.

Santa Clara county implementing “digital” vaccination requirements, contact tracing, apps for your phone, turn in your neighbor, etc. In place of land a promise of a “roof over your head.” Ending mortgage foreclosures, not allowing landlords to collect rent, buying hotels for the homeless, yet almost everywhere you look derelicts are camped out all over.

We drove to the airport in San Jose on Wednesday and the trash in San Jose is a disgrace, and the San Benito River bridge on Nash by the cement plant is just as bad. In place of bread it’s “free” government everything, all of which is being paid for by hard working, law abiding taxpayers of every race, color and religion.

I had occasion to travel this week to a different state, and it was the opposite of what is happening here. All students are in person for full five-day instruction. Masks are worn by maybe 10% to 15% of the people. Large gatherings are commonplace. Restaurants are open, malls are booming. Went to a large outdoor gathering with over 40,000 people and it was AWESOME!

People are allowed to decide what level of risk they want to take. I actually didn’t mind when wearing a mask in some certain businesses, or on the plane, because I say I chose to do it. I was not forced to by the California status police. The kids are active, people are friendly, and life is free!

When I got back today I watched the PGA golf tournament held in another large state, thousands of people walking around the golf course, pressed shoulder to shoulder, less than 5% wearing masks, no government intrusion in their lives and it was AWESOME! The two states have almost identical Covid numbers to California.

Leadership does make a huge difference. The sad thing is I really loved California, and was born and raised here. Built hundreds of houses with my dad, poured tens of thousands of yards of concrete to build things, taught and coached a lot of kids. But this trip and what I saw on television made it clear to me that you have to leave the Union of Soviet Socialist California republics in order to be in America.

Randy Logue

Hollister