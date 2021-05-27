Local Scene: Arts Council accepting submissions for outreach campaigns

Arts Council accepting submissions for outreach campaigns

The San Benito County Arts Council seeks artists to create poster designs for two countywide outreach campaigns, focusing on vaccine education and water conservation, as part of its “ART in TRANSIT Project.”

The goal of the vaccine poster project is to build trust in the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine; to combat vaccine misinformation and to sustain momentum in the county’s efforts to

vaccinate a substantial portion of the population against the virus.

The water awareness and conservation poster project will focus on messages and themes to promote water awareness; build water resilience and encourage personal and collective water

conservation.

Selected artist-designed posters will be displayed in county bus shelters, buses and other public buildings, storefronts and high-visibility areas.

Interested artists may view the full RFP at sanbenitoarts.org for project guidelines and

submission criteria. Deadline for artist submission is 5pm on June 9.

The ART in TRANSIT Project is a collaboration between the San Benito County Arts Council, Community Foundation for San Benito County, County of San Benito, Council of San Benito Governments and the Water Resources Association San Benito County.

For information, contact the Arts Council at [email protected] or call 831.636.2787.

Watch ‘Virtual Family’

The San Benito Stage Company will present a one-night-only viewing of their latest production, “Virtual Family,” at 7pm May 29. The show will be broadcast live on the “San Benito Stage Company” page on Facebook. For more information or to make a donation, visit sanbenitostage.org.

Local named to University of Utah Dean’s List

Emmalyn Irvin of Hollister was named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Utah.

More than 8,700 students were named to the list, which recognizes those who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Irvin is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology.