Hollister Police arrested a local resident who is accused of intentionally killing a rooster with a vehicle and mistreating other animals, authorities said.

The police department’s Animal Care and Services in May received two reports of a local resident who had been mistreating fowl on their property on the 2000 block of San Juan Canyon Road, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. One of the reports claimed the subject had kicked some of their chickens, injuring one of the animals.

On May 23, Hollister Police and the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant at the suspect’s home. Arrested was Dina Iden, 61, on suspicion of felony animal cruelty, police said.

While serving the arrest warrant, officers noted a strong odor of feces emanating from the residence, prompting them to obtain a search warrant for the property, police continued.

After obtaining the search warrant, animal control officers found two cats living in unsanitary conditions and without proper provisions, authorities said. Both cats were seized from the home and were taken to Hollister Animal Shelter. The cats have received medical treatment.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that it is unlawful for any person having charge or custody of any animal, either as owner or otherwise, to subject any animal to needless suffering, inflict unnecessary cruelty upon an animal, or in any manner abuse an animal, or deprives an animal of necessary sustenance, drink or shelter as it violates California PC 597,” says the police department’s press release.

A violation of the penal code is punishable as a felony by imprisonment, or by a fine of not more than twenty thousand dollars, or by both that fine and imprisonment, police said.