During a traffic stop, police arrested a man on a bicycle on suspicion of drug offenses, possession of ammunition and other crimes, Hollister Police said.

About 12:31am May 31, Hollister Police Officer Chiyanne Schneider was on patrol in the area of Monterey and B streets when she noticed someone riding an electric bicycle unsafely, including running stop signs, Hollister Police Department said in a press release. Schneider conducted a traffic stop on the cyclist.

As Schneider contacted the bicycle rider, later identified as Miguel Mendoza, 48, of Hollister, he was not cooperative, police said. Mendoza initially started to ride away from the officer before turning back. When asked for identification, Mendoza threw his license on the ground.

When Schneider asked Mendoza if he had any weapons, he admitted he had a knife, police said. He was told multiple times not to reach for the knife, but Mendoza continued to reach into his pockets.

Additional officers arrived and attempted to detain Mendoza in handcuffs until they could search him. Police said Mendoza resisted officers “by pulling away from them, tensing up and refusing to show the officers his hands.”

More officers arrived and helped take Mendoza into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer, police said.

While searching Mendoza and his property, police found baggies, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, scales and other drug paraphernalia, police said. Also found on Mendoza was a box of ammunition, which he is prohibited to own as a convicted felon.

The suspect was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.